Studio 9: Dr. Skateboard uses skating skills to make physics relatable to students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Studio 9’s Robert Bettes spoke with William H. Robertson, Ph.D, AKA Dr. Skateboard, to hear how he uses his skateboarding skills to make physics engaging for students to learn about.

Robertson said he noticed that when trying to teach middle schoolers about physics, they seemed bored by the topic, so he decided to show them science in action by explaining physics with his skateboard.

“I was a middle school teacher in New Mexico for a little while, and one of the things I realized when I was trying to teach lessons in physical science, students weren’t interested,” he said. “But when I brought out my skateboard and started talking about motion and forces and using my skateboard, they got really interested. So I took some time to figure out exactly what physical science was in skateboarding, but over time, it became really attractive for students.”

To learn more about Dr. Skateboard, watch the full Studio 9 episode at https://www.ktsm.com/studio-9-bettes/.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.