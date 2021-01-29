Students will be required to take STAAR test in person, TEA says

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas students will have to take this year’s STAAR tests in person.

The Texas Education Agency released new guidance for school districts requiring students to take the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) test in person, which would allow the tests to be taken under the supervision of an administrator.

Schools will have extended windows from April to June for the testing, along with the alternate test and Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System test and its alternate test.

According to the TEA, the extended testing window should help districts plan for health and safety protocols that are in place.

The TEA guidance can be viewed below or online at https://tea.texas.gov/sites/default/files/covid/FAQs-for-Spring-2021-Assessments.pdf.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

STAAR tests to be done in person

El Paso homeowners may see increase in property taxes, due date around the corner

El Paso Teen becomes social media fashionista

Advice from finance professor: Stock market is for long-term investments

11 Fort Bliss soldiers injured after ingesting antifreeze they believed was alcohol

City reports 6 new virus deaths, 368 new cases

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link