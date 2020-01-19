Students participate in “Make Your Voice Count” census video contest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local high school students around the Borderland made their voices heard by using their creativity to share the importance of the 2020 Census.

The U.S. Census Bureau along with local partners hosted a 2020 Census “Make Your Voice Count” video contest. Students were placed into teams and developed a video promoting the census using any social media platform of their choice.

KTSM’s Susy Castillo was one of the judges who voted on each concept.

“I really do love my community. I’ve lived in El Paso for practically all my life and I find census really amazing because it helps take care of our undocumented citizens who make them feel a part of this community and I love that because of the census,” Americas High School Sophomore Isaiah Grundy told KTSM.

The top winners received cash prizes sponsored by the El Paso Association of Firefighters Local 51.