JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua education officials announced Saturday school in Juárez is suspended through April 30 throughout Mexico, but virtual learning will begin Monday.

Mexico will begin the virtual platform for students throughout the country so all students will be on the same curriculum. Education officials say they’ll be using Google Classroom and local television stations to teach students.

Education officials say if the pandemic continues, the closures could last through June 1.