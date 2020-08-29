Students complain about “hackers” entering virtual classes, disrupting class and shouting inappropriate comments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–The virtual learning headaches continue after students claim unknown people are logging into their classes online and interrupting lecture with inappropriate shouting, expletives and suggestive comments towards teachers.

George Dipp, a student at Coronado High School, said it’s been happening quite often since students started the school year online. He said it’s becoming a problem.

“You expletive why did you give me away, what the expletive,” is what one cell phone video shared with KTSM, shows students witnessed in their classes.

“Maybe it was all fun and games but its starting to get a little hardcore and a little obnoxious, especially with some of the stuff they’re saying,” Dipp said.

Other videos you can hear suggestive comments and sexual language towards the teacher. Videos don’t show the actual person reportedly saying these things and students said it’s because they have their camera turned off in the Zoom meeting.

Dipp said they are also posing as students in the class by using their login information.

“I think the worst problem to me is that they’re under a different person’s name, so lets say that someone comes in and to get in they can use my name so they put ‘George Dipp.’ so the teacher thinks I’m saying that and blasting that music when in reality its someone else,” Dipp said.

Dipp said students are using their EPISD email addresses to log in to their classes via Zoom.

“You could probably just give someone your login information and it would log in under your account and say and do stuff and you could just say you got hacked,” Dipp said.

Frustrated teachers can’t get the jokers out and ask students not to share their meeting link with anyone who shouldn’t be in there.

Socorro ISD said it’s had a couple instances of a similar nature where students are sharing logins to prank teachers.

“If we do everything possible i t’s going to happen in every district where somebody goes in as a joke and they go into a Zoom meeting, or a Microsoft Team meeting or Google Classroom, whatever product they’re using it’s going to happen,” Hector Reyna, the Chief Technology Officer for SISD, said.

“It’s the new normal right and it’s no different than when they pull a prank on campus it happens we just have to be vigilant as parents, vigilant as administrators, as teachers,” Reyna said.

SISD recommends students change their passwords every three months.

The district said it is working to eliminate the problem, but asks for cooperation from students and parents by not sharing passwords.

“We know their is going to be times when we fail but I need parents to understand that we’re doing our best our sitrict is doing the best to address those concerns they have,” Reyna said.