Students at Vista Del Sol Elementary celebrate Christmas with Khalid

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, the Great Khalid Foundation’s Christmas with Khalid program visited students at Vista Del Sol Elementary School.

According to foundation officials, Principal Cynthia Velasquez was among dozens of applicants last fall, but it was the mantra she instills in her students and faculty that set her essay apart – “be kind to yourself and to one another” – that won the day for her students and school.

“The Great Khalid Foundation would like to thank Walmart, TFCU, and Mattress Firm for their support of this year’s Christmas with Khalid,” officials shared.

The Great Khalid Foundation is Khalid’s namesake non-profit organization founded to advance opportunities in music education and inspire students to thrive academically.

