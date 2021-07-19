Student at DACC wins STEM scholarship for an entire year

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A Dona Ana Community College (DACC) student and mother of a young boy has won this year’s STEM scholarship for an entire year.

This year’s Hakes Brothers STEM scholarship recipient was awarded to Radiologic Program major Savannah Chavarria. She says this will help her attend school while raising her son and says she had one thing in mind: to help enrich her career for the future of her and her son.

“To me, this scholarship means a lot, it means that someone believes in me enough to invest in my future,” says Chavarria.

Once she graduates Chavarria wants to be able and give back to the community and help make it stronger.

The $6,000 scholarship is managed by the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico and was created with a mission to support single parents in Dona Ana County studying in a STEM-related field.

Scholarship applications are open on Monday, January 4, 2021. Interested applicants may apply by clicking this link.

