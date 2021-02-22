Struggling Fountains at Farah restaurant to close for good this Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A struggling restaurant and bar at The Fountains at Farah in East El Paso is set to shut down at the end of the week.

After five years in business, Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen announced it will be closing its doors on Friday.

The company called the move a “difficult decision.”

“The unusual circumstances occurring throughout 2020 and extending into 2021 have impacted our business to the point where the decision had to be made to close,” Bricktown President Buck Warfield said in a statement.

Bricktown said its employees were notified in advance of the closure.

“We have been proud to do business in El Paso and appreciate the support we have received from the community and our guests,” Warfield said.

The company operates other locations within Texas, as well as in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

Bricktown will be open Friday until 10 p.m.