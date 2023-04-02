EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Borderland will be under a wind advisory Monday and Tuesday as a system brings in strong winds, with gusts up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service is issuing a wind advisory for El Paso, Las Cruces and parts of south central and southwest New Mexico along with southwest Texas, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

West winds are expected to blow from 25 to 40 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

Temperatures will be above average in the mid 80s on Monday, but a cold front will drop the temperatures down on Tuesday into upper 60s.

Expect patches of blowing dust on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be fairly calm with temperatures in mid to upper 70s.

A weak cold front will make its way into the Borderland on Friday and bring slight rain chances for Saturday and Easter Sunday.

