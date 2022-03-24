EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City officials announced that effective Thursday, March 24, 2022, the El Paso Streetcar is temporarily suspending service of its Upper Loop due to a water main break along the route near Stanton and Baltimore.

Lower Loop service and special programming will run as scheduled from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Service to the Upper Loop will resume upon completion of repairs to the water line.

The special programming set for this weekend includes:

The El Paso History Tour on March 24. This event in collaboration with the El Paso Museum of History offers riders a historic tour around Downtown El Paso. Boarding will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Convention Center Stop at Santa Fe and Henry Trost across from the Museum of Art. The event will be hosted on Streetcar 1511 unless there is an unforeseen event.

Trolley Tracks featuring St. Nobody on March 26. This FREE music series will take place from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. Boarding will begin is at 5:30 p.m. at the Convention Center stop at Santa Fe and Henry Trost in front of the Museum of Art. The event will be hosted on Streetcar 1511 unless there is an unforeseen event.

Masks are required as per FTA guidelines. Fares are free. For more information about the El Paso Streetcar, visit epstreetcar.com.

