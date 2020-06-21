Street vendor shot dead on Bridge of the Americas

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Motorists on the Bridge of the Americas watched in horror as a street vendor was gunned down in broad daylight Saturday.

According to KTSM’s Juárez correspondent, drivers waiting on the bridge heard multiple gunshots and noticed a person on foot get close to an elotes street vendor. The suspect shot the vendor at point-blank range, killing him instantly.

Although the shooting was just yards from the Mexican Customs area where Mexican Soldiers were standing guard, no one chased or apprehended the suspect.

The Bridge of the Americas was closed while Juárez Municipal Police investigated.

In another incident Saturday, a man was murdered in the small town of Samalayuca, southeast of Juárez. According to police, several suspects shot the victim inside his home.

This is the third murder this week in Samalayuca, which has less than 1,500 residents.