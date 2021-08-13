Storms and flooding return, more rain expected for the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A heavy rainstorm brought flooding once again to various parts of the city causing some residents to abandon their vehicles along roadways.

The rainfall began on Thursday evening and steadily continued into the night causing roadways to collect large amounts of water. In the Northeast, West Side, Central and East Side, residents once again witnessed water levels rise along neighborhood streets and heavily trafficked roadways.

El Paso has seen more rainfall in 2021 than usual, according to weather experts and it’s likely rain will remain in the forecast going into the weekend.

“As of 9:30 p.m. tonight, El Paso Airport has recorded 9.62 inches of rain for the year,” The National Weather Service in El Paso said. “Our normal for the entire year is 8.78 inches. We have 4.5 months left to this year.”

Early into the evening, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced the closure of Transmountain Road. And, authorities responded to flooding along the Paisano and Executive Center intersection.

Vehicles had been caught in the flooded areas and emergency personnel were rushed to assist the individuals and their cars. And, hard hit areas could be seen across social media as El Pasoans captured the heavy rainfall across the city.

Photos from @KTSMtv photojournalist Johnny Munoz on Mesa near Kerbey. Major flooding across West, Central, and Northeast El Paso still unfolding! #epwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/lPPmyR4hMo — andra litton (@tornandra) August 13, 2021

Public officials continue to remind El Pasoans to “turn around, and not drown” when coming across what appear to be ponded areas along roadways. And, El Paso Water says sandbags are still available for residents who need help mitigating flooding near their residences.