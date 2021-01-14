Still no sign of missing Ft. Bliss soldier, ongoing investigation into leadership

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are still no credible leads into the disappearance of missing soldier Pvt. Richard Halliday, according to Major General Sean C. Bernabe, the commanding general of Fort Bliss.

“Our efforts to find Richard Halliday have been exhausted,” Bernabe said in a briefing to a small group of journalists on Wednesday.

Bernabe arrived and took leadership of Fort Bliss in September 2020, and said he was looking at the base with a fresh set of eyes.

He said in late November, he launched an investigation into the leadership and treatment of soldiers at Fort Bliss. The findings of that investigation should be available soon, he said.

As for Halliday, the Major General said U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command special agents have issued 50 subpoenas and have conducted more than 160 interviews.

“Our efforts here at Fort Bliss will continue and will not stop,” he said.

Patricia Halliday, mother of Richard Halliday, said she is pleased with an investigation into leadership on post.

“When families are worried about their soldiers just being on base with their commanders, that is very sad,” she said.

“We owe it to every family and every service member until every soldier is found,” Bernabe said.