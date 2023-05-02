EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Pellicano Widening Project has been in the works since beginning of 2020, but now that the contractor has filed for bankruptcy the project cannot move forward.

The project is funded by El Paso County, but managed by the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority who hired a contractor back in March of 2020.

The road widening project stretches from Joe Battle all the way to Berryville Street with an original estimated end date of July 2022.

However, the contractor hired by CRRMA has stopped and continued work several times, according to Precinct 3 County Commissioner Iliana Holguin.

Last summer, Holguin said, the contractor said they were having difficulties because of the supply chain issues and worker shortage caused by the pandemic.

CRRMA has been in contact with the contractor and filed a notice of default in December of last year because they have not reached the scheduled milestones.

Shortly after, the contracting company filed a bankruptcy, as CRRMA was preparing to hire another contractor.

All the work has been on hold since.

“They were in the process of working things through to get a new contractor in place but once the bankruptcy is filed that puts a hold on everything until the bankruptcy court decided what can move forward and what can’t move forward,” Holguin said.

Holguin explained that CRRMA now has to wait for the bankruptcy court to make a decision if and when they can proceed with finding a new contractor who will finish the remaining project, which is estimated to be just 50 percent done.

The residents of this fast-growing area along with surrounding businesses have been having to deal with traffic disrupted by the numerous cones places along the road.

Holguin said the county has received complaints and questions asking about when the road will be finished, but for now, all they can do is wait.

Residents are asked to visit CRRMA’s website for the latest updates on the project.