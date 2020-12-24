Still need to buy gifts? Here are some last-minute gift ideas you can buy locally

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Today is the day to get those remaining gifts on your list. But, getting things shipped is not an option if you want to have presents ready for Christmas and crowded stores might be what’s been keeping you from shopping altogether.

Luckily, there are several local shops offering unique and affordable gifts for everyone that you can pick up today — just call first to make sure they will be open when you arrive.

Gregorio Silveira: Spider Olla, $80, Flor de Barro Gallery, 6721 Westwind Dr., El Paso, TX 79912

Photo by Flor de Barro.

This round olla by Gregorio Silveira is a gorgeous example of the pottery from Mexico’s Mata Ortiz area. Artists from Mata Ortiz specialize in pottery, such as this olla, that is in the style of Mogollon pottery found at Casas Grandes in Chihuahua. The Westside gallery features pottery from Mexican and local artists. Styles vary for any taste, and there are items for any budget.

Leopard Lounge Set, $68, Ella Blue Boutique, 5410 N. Mesa El Paso, Texas 79912

Photo by Ella Blue.

Give the gift of comfort and style with this leopard print lounge set at Ella Blue Boutique. The separates can easily be paired with other items, making this set versatile for recipients.

The boutique also offers other print styles, accesories and more, so if you want a more understated item, you can find it here.

Usagi Yojimbo Wanderer’s Road #1, Peach Momoko CVR, $3.99, Rocket Dog Comics and Collectibles, GECU Plaza, Montwood Dr, El Paso, TX 79928.

Photo by Rocket Dog Comics and Collectibles.

Warrior Rabbit Usagi Yojimbo’s story continues in this comic. One of the longest independent serialized comic book series, “Usagi Yojimbo” follows the story of a samurai rabbit in 16th- and 17th-Century Japan.

The comic book store also carries other popular and rare comic books for readers of all ages, as well as collectible items perfect for any stocking.

De El Chuco Mazapan Tee, $20 to $22, Chuco Relic, check website for locations.

Photo by Chuco Relic.

For the ultimate El Paso lover, it’s hard to beat Chuco Relic to help them display their El Paso pride. This T-shirt’s cheeky take on the De La Rosa mazapan candies is a fun favorite to show the world just where one hails from.

The store has T-shirts for men, women and children, as well as other El Paso-themed items to gift.

Chingona necklace, $48, Bomb Beauty, 1212 North Yarbrough Drive

Photo by Bomb Beauty.

We all have really awesome people in our lives who are not afraid to be bold. This gorgeous necklace will help them shine!

Bomb Beauty serves up fun apparel and accessories, as well as beauty products, for the men and women on your list. Get them something unique, stylish and fun.

Not finding something you like? These local stores are good alternatives to box stores and carry a variety of options for everyone on your shopping list:

Tesoro, 5860 N. Mesa Suite #116 El Paso, Texas 79912 — fine gifts for the high-brow friends and family in your life

Brave Books, 1307 Arizona Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 — find the perfect gift for the book lovers in your life)

Pure Barre, 2601 N Stanton St., El Paso, TX 79902 — get a gift card for those who put a focus on wellness

Dreadful Things, 4001 Dyer St Suite 4, El Paso, TX 79930 — gifts for the gothy and hipster folks you know

Latest Headlines