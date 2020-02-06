UPDATE: Police identify woman killed in Central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Special Traffic Investigators (STI) identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Central El Paso as 67-year-old Herlinda Castro.

The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Piedras Street and Harrison Avenue.

Police said Castro and her passenger, 18-year-old Ashley Saucedo were in a 2003 Explorer traveling west on Harrison, while 20-year-old Andreus Michael Johnson was in a 2015 Dodge Challenger traveling north on Piedras.

Investigators said Johnson ran the stop sign and broadsided the Explorer. His failure to yield the right of way and speed are contributing factors in this fatal crash, according to a release.

The occupants of both vehicles were taken to University Medical Center, where Castro was pronounced dead.

Charges are pending.

This is the 10th traffic-related death of 2020, compared with five at the same time last year.