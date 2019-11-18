STEM training resources launching at El Dorado High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The U.S Department of Defense is providing a grant for the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) to launch at El Dorado High School.

The STEM program is meant to provide more STEM opportunities with training and resources for students, faculty, and staff, according to an SISD release.

A College Readiness Program from the Dallas-based NMSI is a nonprofit that has helped more than 1,300 U.S. high schools improve student access and achievement in STEM education through teacher training, collaboration with campus leaders, and student-focused resources, the release said.

Officials say the purpose of the program is to assist in giving access to high-quality, college-level coursework for all students, particularly those who are underrepresented in STEM programs.

The release states the launching event will include military families and students and shall establish a two-year College Readiness Program from the Dallas-based NMSI.

The National STEM program launch will take place at El Dorado High School Nov. 19 at 9:30 a.m.