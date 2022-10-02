EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Oct. 3, El Paso residents will find out if enough signatures were collected to push the University’s Medical Center’s Multi-million dollar bond proposal to the ballot.

As we have previously reported, UMC is asking the County Commissioners to approve $345.7 million dollars in funds in order to improve and expand services within the El Paso region. Commissioners were set to vote on the item last month, but a local advocacy group, the Libre Initiative submitted a petition that would fore the item to the ballot.

The group needed the signatures of 25,000 registered voters in El Paso to make the move happen. If the signatures are all valid, then the county would have to place the proposal on an upcoming election. If the signatures are not valid, the Commissioners Court whether or not to issue the debt during the Oct. 3 meeting. If the proposal is approved, UMC says that property taxes would go up to no more than2%. Hoe owners would pay about $55 per year on a home valued at $100,000 for the next 10 years.

