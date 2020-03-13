Statewide school closures announce for the state of New Mexico

Las Cruces, NM (KTSM) — On Thursday the New Mexico Education Department announced statewide school closures to begin Monday, March 13th until April 6, 2020.

On Wednesday New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials issued a Public Health Emergency Order, which restricts any large gathering of more than 100 people. The order lead Las Cruces Public Schools to cancel all events for the next 30 days.

Events canceled by LCPS include; school performances, sporting events, fundraisers and any gatherings of more than 100 people.

The closures and restrictions is part of the effort to contain community spread of COVID-19 or Coronavirus, according to state officials

LCPS explained it is working on a plan to provide grab and go meals to ensure there is no interruption in nutritional services to students and families that depend on them.