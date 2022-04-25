EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A grant program will open on April 26th for applications from future Texas craft brewery owners. Grantees will receive one year of free membership (a $300 value) in the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, the trade association for independent craft breweries in Texas.

Brewery in Planning member benefits include accessing the Guild’s library of recorded and live online educational resources, attending monthly member meetups and annual conferences, connecting with more than 220 veteran brewery owners statewide, and building relationships with hundreds of vendors who will be critical to their success as brewers and business owners.

“There’s virtually no amount of research or reading that completely prepares a person to start a brewery but having the “inside” information available through other Guild members can prove invaluable to anyone looking to open a brewery of their own.” Carl Roaches, Jr., recipient of the grant in 2021.

The costs to enter the craft brewing industry are high and continue to climb due to ongoing supply chain and organization challenges that started during the COVID-19 pandemic. People of color, women, non-binary individuals, and entrepreneurs outside of metropolitan areas are known to experience barriers to credit, capital, and other business supports that their white, urban counterparts might not.

In the grant program’s inaugural year, around thirty applications were submitted. Applicants represented every corner of the Lone Star State, including projects in Prosper, Tyler, College Station, Missouri City, and Allen, demonstrating the reach and appeal of craft beer for residents in rural and suburban communities. Eight of the thirty applicants were selected to receive grants.

This year, the organization hopes to see even more applications. The application period will be open between April 26 and May 13, 2022. Eligibility criteria, award timeline, and the application form can be found at https://texascraftbrewersguild.org/method-bip-grants

Learn about the 2021 grantees here: https://texascraftbrewersguild.org/2021bipgrantees/



