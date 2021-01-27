Statewide coalition pleas for reversal of food bank funding cuts upon increasing food insecurity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Recent funding cuts to state food banks has banded a statewide coalition of advocates calling for a reversal on these cuts.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is joining this statewide coalition concerned that if not stopped, these cuts will reduce food distribution to hungry Texans by nearly 20 million pounds, that’s a 41% cut to this years budget.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, Celeste Varela says, “The funds go directly to farmers, there’s no over head and so all funds go to farmers that will offset the costs for harvesting, storage and packaging and so it’s important it’s import for us, it’s important for the folks we serve.”

The program under consideration, known as the Surplus Agricultural Products Grant, allows food banks to procure fresh produce from Texas farmers that would otherwise go to waste.

“Every day, the team at EPFH sees with our own eyes the level of need there is and health experts estimate that this situation will continue to take its toll on communities across the state and the nation for many more months to come,” said Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.

“Any and all resources that provide healthy foods to Texas families should be strengthened and increased, not weakened and reduced,” Goodell continued. “This is really the worst time for a cut like this to a program that has proven itself to be win-win for food banks, farmers and the families who rely on whole, nutritious food it delivers to them.”

Since 2001, the Surplus Agricultural Products Grant has supported a cost-effective strategy to fight hunger, improve health and reduce food waste in Texas. The program is overseen by the Texas Department of Agriculture, which cut the program earlier this year on instructions from the Governor’s office to find savings.

“With more Texans at risk of hunger than ever before, this is not the time to be cutting a critical source of healthy, fresh produce for our community,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the statewide network of food banks.

Food insecurity in Texas jumped from 13 percent to 29 percent following the arrival of COVID-19. Access to healthy food is a key social determinant of health.

Research shows that food insecurity leads to diet-related illness and is linked to many adverse health effects.