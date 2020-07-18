State Testing Sites Re-Locating to Larger Mega Drive-Thru Locations

EL PASO, Texas—In order to accommodate the high demand, increase efficiencies and improve wait times, the State of Texas testing sites will be consolidating four (4) of the five testing sites on Monday, July 20 and reopening two (2) larger mega drive-thru locations.

A state contractor, named Honu, is currently managing the State sites. In coordination with the Office of Emergency Management and Texas Department of Emergency Management, El Paso Community College and Socorro Independent School District will be providing support by providing the two larger sites.

The transition to the two new locations will allow for multiple lanes to increase daily capacity and accommodate for the high demand for COVID-19 testing. The new sites will allow for specimen capacity of up to 1,000 tests per site, per day.

The testing site at Nation Tobin Recreation Center, 8831 Railroad Dr., which is operational Monday through Saturday and is able to accommodate multiple lanes, will remain at the existing site.

To help facilitate the transition to the new locations, the following testing sites will be closed tomorrow, Sunday, July 19:

Marty Robbins Recreation Center; 11620 Vista Del Sol

Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper

Pavo Real Recreation Center; 9301 Alameda

Haskins Recreation Center; 7400 High Ridge

The new locations will open Monday, July 20, and no appointments will be required to get tested. The re-located State testing sites are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 20 to July 31 at the following locations:

El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter Dr., El Paso, TX

SISD Student Activities Complex, 1300 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX

While no appointments are needed, the public is encouraged to arrive early as tests are assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once the daily capacity is met at each location, the site will be closed for the day to additional testing.

All of the testing sites will administer nasal tests. Testing is free and available to members of the community with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Test results from State sites will be provided via email within 2-3 days, and the public is reminded to check their junk/spam email folders for the emailed test results. For additional assistance regarding results, email help@txcovidtest.org or call the help line at 1-833-213-0643. For more information about the various alternative testing sites throughout the community click here or visit www.EPStrong.org.