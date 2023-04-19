EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chamber hosted The State of the City address on April 19, with Mayor Oscar Leeser speaking about El Paso’s place in the national spotlight amid the migrant surge.

Mayor Leeser discussed how, with Title 42 ending on May 11 the city needs to be prepared for more migrants to cross the border into the United States.

“I’ve been talking to the White House for the past couple of days we’ve had quite a few conversations because May 11 is coming and its really important that we prepare for the unknown,” said Leeser

City council’s vote to not have the proposed multi purpose center built in the Duranguito neighborhood was also a topic with mayor Leeser explaining that it will be up to a vote to determine it final place

