State jail in East El Paso hit with COVID-19 outbreak

EL PASO — At least 41 of El Paso County’s COVID-19 infections come from an outbreak at the Rogelio Sanchez State Jail in Far East El Paso, officials say.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports that 29 inmates and 12 employees at the jail had tested positive at the jail as of Friday.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the El Paso city-county health authority, said two detention facilities have reported COVID-19 cases. He refused to identify them.

“The first detention facility had a total of 33 positive cases and so far 21 have recovered. The second detention facility, we’re only having the one person tested positive and 34 have been tested,” Ocaranza said at a news conference Thursday.

City spokeswoman Laura Cruz-Acosta said it’s health department policy not to release names of entities, whether it is where patients get admitted or Health Department investigates. We release as much information as possible to keep the public informed but at the same time keep confidentiality of all parties involved.”

The reasons for the discrepancies in the state and local counts wasn’t clear. The Department of Public Health’s count of 33 “is what is reported and recorded to and by the Department of Public Health as it related to one of the detention facilities,” Cruz-Acosta said.

TDCJ reports that four Sanchez inmates have been tested and are awaiting results, and six have tested negative. The agency said 177 inmates are on medical restriction, which means they were exposed to someone who tested positive so their movements are limited. Another 33 are in medical isolation, meaning they are sick and potentially contagious.

The Rogelio Sanchez State Jail can hold up to 1,100 inmates, all men, and employs 287 people, according to TDCJ. State jails hold people convicted of low-level nonviolent felonies and Class A misdemeanors. Most are first-time offenders.

The identity of the second detention facility with a single positive COVID-19 case was unclear.

El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles said no inmates at the county jails have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

“But we are not turning away any arrestees so the possibility is certainly there. However, to prevent any spread, every new inmate is being isolated for 14 days,” Wiles said.

Eight detainees at Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s El Paso Processing Center had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, but those numbers aren’t included in El Paso’s numbers because the tests and treatment are overseen by federal health officials.