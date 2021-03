FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, vehicles line up as people wait for COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center in Phoenix. Arizona on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, reported a triple-digit number of additional COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row along with more than 7,200 additional known cases and another record high of virus-related hospitalizations. The state has the worst coronavirus diagnosis rate in the country, with one person of every 119 people in the state being diagnosed in the past week. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All State COVID-19 testing sites will close at noon on Tuesday due to an expected wind storm.

The city of El Paso sent a tweet out 11:20 a.m., advising those who planned to get tested on Tuesday that the sites would be closed.

If you're planning on getting tested for COVID-19, please note all State testing sites will be closing at noon today due to a wind storm expected this afternoon.



To find other testing locations near you, visit https://t.co/ZQYzXomtTr

High winds are expected in the Borderland from about 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, bringing gusts from 50 mph to 60 mph.

To find other testing sites, visit EPStrong.org.