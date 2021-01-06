Starting the year off right: One lucky El Pasoan wins $1 million in lotto scratch-off game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One lucky El Pasoan is starting the year off right, having won $1 million in a lottery scratch-off game.

According to officials with the Texas Lottery, El Pasoan Sergio Gonzalez Salcido claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Golden Riches.

Gonzalez Salcido purchased the ticket at Albertsons 2016, located at 11320 Montwood Dr.

The winner said he was overcome with emotion when he learned he won.

“[A top lottery prize] was something I never thought I would win,” Gonzalez Salcido told the

Texas Lottery. “I prayed to God to win the lottery and my prayers were answered.”

Shortly after scratching the winning ticket, he called his family to share the news. “I told my wife, ‘We can pay our house off now,’” said Gonzalez Salcido.

This isn’t the first time he has hit it big while playing Texas Lottery scratch ticket games. “I’ve won my share of $1,000 and $500 prizes,” said Gonzalez Salcido, who is a frequent lottery player.

The winner said he also plans to pay off business debt, having lost about 60 percent in profits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to save money and donate to a cause he deems worthy.

This was the last of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

