Stars of HOPE to host art event to spread the message “love is stronger than hate”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Stars of HOPE and the El Paso Executive Women Lions Club will host an event to spread the message of “love is stronger than hate” at the El Paso Museum of Art.

Stars of HOPE is a program aiming to help empower people to transform communities that have been affected by natural and human-caused disasters through art.

The event will take place at the El Paso Museum of Art on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Stars of HOPE and the Executive Women Lions Club will provide 12-inch wooden stars with colorful designs where participants can inscribe a message of hope and healing, said Stars of HOPE.

According to Stars of HOPE, 17 schools in El Paso have painted stars with their students in order to help heal from the violence of 2019.