Star on the Mountain to shine bright for graduating EPISD seniors

EL PASO, Texas (EPISD) – El Paso’s iconic Star on the Mountain will shine bright over the next days in honor of the graduating seniors from the El Paso Independent School District’s Class of 2020.

The star on the Franklin Mountain will be lit on May 22-23 and May 25-26 to commemorate the original Class of 2020 graduation dates for EPISD. The ceremonies were postponed until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We remain committed to having in-person graduation ceremonies to help our seniors celebrate their academic accomplishments and await guidance from city health officials to make that a reality,” said Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera. “In the meantime, we wanted to do something to let the seniors know we are thinking of them and we are proud of the work they put in to get to this stage in their lives. We know these dates are important to them.”

The El Paso Chamber of Commerce will light the Star on the Mountain to honor the graduates of the following schools on the following dates:

• Friday, May 22: El Paso and Franklin high schools and College, Career & Technology Academy.

• Saturday, May 23: Burges, Transmountain Early College and Andress high schools.

• Monday, May 25: Jefferson/Silva, Coronado and Bowie high schools.

• Tuesday, May 26: Irvin, Chapin and Austin high schools.

