EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s iconic star on the mountain has been unlit since March 16, when some of the lights were damaged in a wind storm.

At the time of the high winds, El Paso Chamber of Commerce officials said the star would not be lit for a few days as repairs were made to restore it.

But the star is expected to be off until April 12, El Paso Chamber of Commerce officials said.