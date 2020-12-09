Star on the mountain to be lit for health care workers

El Paso News

by: Elvia Navarrete

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The star on the mountain will be lit in honor of health care workers.

According to city leaders, Mayor Dee Margo requested that the star be lit up on Saturday to display solidarity and appreciation for all health care workers who have served our community during the pandemic.

“Our City owes these heroes a debt of gratitude and I humbly ask El Pasoans continue to follow safety protocols out of respect for those protecting us on the frontlines,” said Margo. “As we continue into the holiday season, please remember our brave nurses, doctors and hospital staff who are sacrificing so much on behalf of our City and plan to spend your holidays safely.”

More information on the lighting of El Paso’s Star on the Mountain may be found at https://elpaso.org/star-on-the-mountain/.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Star on Mountain to be lit for health care workers

Borderland jazz musicians provide platform for new creative outlets amid pandemic

Support group for frontline workers

Eastridge Christmas tradition lives on

915 Showcase All-Star game canceled due to ongoing pandemic

The Borderland gets its own shiny monolith, but not for long

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link