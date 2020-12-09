Star on the mountain to be lit for health care workers

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The star on the mountain will be lit in honor of health care workers.

According to city leaders, Mayor Dee Margo requested that the star be lit up on Saturday to display solidarity and appreciation for all health care workers who have served our community during the pandemic.

“Our City owes these heroes a debt of gratitude and I humbly ask El Pasoans continue to follow safety protocols out of respect for those protecting us on the frontlines,” said Margo. “As we continue into the holiday season, please remember our brave nurses, doctors and hospital staff who are sacrificing so much on behalf of our City and plan to spend your holidays safely.”

More information on the lighting of El Paso’s Star on the Mountain may be found at https://elpaso.org/star-on-the-mountain/.

