Star on the mountain lit in honor of those who died from COVID-19, part of national event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The star on the mountain was lit at 3:30 p.m. today in honor of those El Pasoans who have passed away from COVID-19.

Sen. César J. Blanco requested, in partnership with El Paso Chamber of Commerce, that the star be lit. As of Tuesday, 1,597 El Pasoans have died of COVID, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.

“COVID-19 has devastated our community. To date, over 1,900 El Pasoans have died of COVID-19,” Blanco said. “But these people were more than just a number — they were someone’s family, friend and neighbor. I’m encouraged by President-elect Biden’s commitment to revamping the nation’s efforts to combat COVID-19, to slow the spread of this virus, and save lives. I am also heartened to see the incoming Biden Administration honor and remember those we lost during the pandemic.”

The lighting was part of a national ceremony led by President-elect Joe Biden to honor COVID-19 victims. Nationally, there have been 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19. Landmarks across the United States were illuminated, including the Lincoln Memorial and the Empire State Building.

“Today, we light our star on the mountain as a symbol of unity and remembrance as we mourn together with our community and nation,” Senator Blanco said.