EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Star Central Studios announced the launch of “Star Central Studios Learning Center”, a non-profit organization with the purpose of supporting local filmmakers in producing their own content in El Paso.

Courtesy of Star Central Studios Learning Center

Founding members. Courtesy of Star Central Studios Learning Center

The new learning center is dedicated to providing all the tools and resources for filmmakers to represent their stories through their perspective. One of their main premises being enriching the community of filmmakers in the region.

One of the main long-term goals of the facility is to create a larger film industry where diversity and inclusion are taken into consideration in all genres of film.

This new learning center is the only facility in West Texas and Southern New Mexico that features an operational movie set were students will be paired with professionals to give them access to high quality equipment used on big productions all over the world.

Founding member of its board of directors include:

Gilbert Jorgenson – President

Joshua Ruiz – Secretary

Jennifer Cedillo – Vice President

Ricardo Herrera and Cesar Cardona (Treasurer)

Texas Senator Cesar Blanco recognized the Star Central Studios Learning Center as part of El Paso Days in Austin on Feb. 15, where El Paso community leaders got together to talk about education, healthcare, small businesses, and film.