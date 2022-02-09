Because the childcare staff are so hard to find, we have fewer services to provide...

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Busy parents often utilize after schools programs for their children. However, with the labor shortages growing, finding a fully-staffed program can not only stress your kids, but those who educate them.

Educator shortages are nothing new, but there is now over 55,000 fewer educators in America’s public schools. With people slowly getting back to work, it seems even harder to not only get kids back into after school programs but child care workers as well.

This makes it hard for Bill Coon, YMCA of El Paso President, find the staffing and the kids.

“Because the childcare staff are so hard to find, we have fewer services to provide; there’s not a childcare that’s full in their facility because they cannot find the qualified staff to fill their facility up with children.”

Because most kids have gone to school online or participated in online programs, officials with the YMCA are keeping an eye out for kids with social skill issues and those who show signs of mental health struggles.

“They are missing out social development their missing out for educational development their missing out on just the whole school atmosphere, how do you make new friends we’ve seen the mental health issues come up in our after school program, were training out staff to recognize that.”

Burnout is also prevalent among educators due to large workloads and less breaks due to the shortage. To make sure that his staff does not go over a personal limit, Coon provides several outlets for them so that if they ever need a break, the YMCA will be able to provide it.

“You gotta encourage them you gotta give them time off we gotta give them breathing space make sure that if we have enough staff if this day is stressful for whatever reason for that staff they can step away for a little bit and get that breath and we still have quality staff to take their place.” Bill Coon, YMCA of El Paso President

In a recent Associated Press article, the stresses of working through the pandemic threaten to further thin the ranks of educators. A survey of National Education Association members conducted in January released this week found 55% planned to leave education sooner than planned because of the pandemic, up from 37% in August.

“There are literally not enough staff to keep schools open,” NEA President Becky Pringle said. “This is the tragic consequence of decades spent chronically underfunding education and shortchanging students.”

