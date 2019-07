EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are investigating a Friday morning stabbing in East El Paso.

It’s happening at the Sand Pebble Apartments on Pebble Hills, near George Dieter.

Police confirming that a man and woman were involved.

According to Police, the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word at this time if the man has been taken into police custody or what led to the stabbing.

Stay with KTSM for updates.