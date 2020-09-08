St. Pius X Catholic School returns to in-person instruction

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — St. Pius X Catholic School in Central El Paso opened its doors to students Tuesday morning for the first day of face-to-face instruction for the 2020–21 school year.

The school welcomed one-third of its students — about 60 students, as parents had the option of continuing with virtual learning or having their children return to face-to-face instruction — so classrooms are at a reduced capacity. Students will eat lunch in class.

Principal Ana Silva said that the school was taking measures, such as wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing, to ensure that students, teachers and staff would be safe.

Each student will have their temperatures checked in their vehicles prior to entering the school.

The safety measures are something that parents appreciate this year.

“I definitely feel comfortable bringing our child back on campus — my wife and I both feel that way,” said parent Matthew Boykin. “We feel that (kids) need to be back at school. It’s going to help them, seeing their friends and being back and interacting with the teachers.”

Silva said that if a student feels ill, they will isolate them and make sure that they are picked up right away.