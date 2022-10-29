EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The St. Luke’s Country Fair and Dachshund Stampede took place Saturday, Oct. 29, celebrating its annual tradition.

This year’s country fair was from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in La Union, NM. Admission for the fair was a canned good for the local Food Bank. The Country Fair offered smoked brisket, homemade goodies, bake sale, kids’ games, dozens of vendors with a wide variety of arts, crafts and other wares. The Great Dachshund Stampede and doggie costume contest also took place.

In support of spaying and neutering animals, a portion of all race entry fees will be donated to the Humane Society of El Paso. Father Daniel Cave offered a blessing for the animals at 11:30. and 3 p.m.

