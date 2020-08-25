St. Anthony’s to hold drive-through kermes on Labor Day weekend

Aurora Rodriguez cooks gorditas in the kitchen of San Albino Church for a fundraiser for Knights of Columbus for the Cinco De Mayo Fiesta in Mesilla, New Mexico. May 06, 2017. Credit: PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The kermes must go on.

The 57th annual St. Anthony Seminary Bazaar will be held on Labor Day weekend — Sept. 5 to 7 — albeit in a slightly different form. The kermes will be a drive-through edition that will feature its popular gorditas and enchiladas, and will be held at two different locations.

Gorditas will be served at St. Anthony’s seminary, located at 4601 Hastings Dr. The second location will be St. Francis de Assisi Parish, located at 5750 Doniphan Dr., will serve enchiladas. Both locations will have aguas frescas and sodas. The kermes will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at both locations.

Father José Emilip Flores, seminary manager, said they decided on two locations to ensure as many people as possible can access the kermes. “We hope that people will come to help and to enjoy the delicious gorditas and enchiladas,” he said.

Parking lots at each location will be set up so people can drive through and pick up their food and beverages. Because of pandemic restrictions, there will not be carnival games.

The seminary is also hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser, with a goal of $150,000, to help raise funds that would otherwise be raised during the regular kermes.

The bazaar was started in 1963 as a way to support the seminary students and to help pay for operating costs. This year’s pandemic cancelled many events in the area, including church bazaars such as the St. Anthony’s bazaar.

To learn more about the kermes or the fundraiser, visit the St. Anthony’s Facebook page.