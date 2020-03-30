Spring winds have arrived! Here’s a reminder of the differences between advisories, watches, and warnings!

El Paso, Tx (KTSM)— Friday the Borderland experienced it first high wind warning of the 2020 year. Winds peaked at 40+ mph with gusts as strong as 60+ mph. As Spring winds are here, we just want to give you a fresh reminder of the differences between; an outlook, advisory, watch and warning.

Outlooks and watch’s are the least serious weather alerts that are issued.

Outlook: Hazardous weather is due to occur in the next few days

Advisory: Weather conditions are expected and may cause a significant inconvenience. Take caution.

Watches and warnings are issued when condition rankings are more serious.

Watch: There is an increased risk of hazardous weather, however the location or timing of the event is uncertain. Plan/ prepare what to do if caught in the event.

Warning: A hazardous weather event is occurring, and is likely a threat to life or property. Take action immediately to protect yourself.

Keep in mind the National Weather Service has no order for issuing these events. With Spring winds prominent for up coming weeks and monsoon in the near future, keep an eye out for all authorized events!