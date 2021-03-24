Spring means hiking season and busy times for El Paso rescue team

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hiking season starts with spring, which means more work for the El Paso Combined Search and Rescue Team.

El Paso Fire Department Lt. David Guzman said that the rescue team wasn’t able to attend their monthly exercises for a year due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, EPFD and El Paso Police Department rescue team members gathered at Tom Hayes Park to practice for the upcoming season.

“The biggest thing out here is water, food and appropriate footwear. We sometimes see people here in chanclas and you can’t believe that they’re walking in flip flops and stuff like that,” said Guzman.

He advised hikers to bring enough water and drink — at least a liter for each hour — and to wear hiking boots, long sleeves, pants and a hat to protect you from the sun.

“You will need something to protect you from the wind from the rain, I know sometimes it sounds funny — rain out here, but you’d be surprised how quickly a storm can come up on you,” explained Guzman.

He said it’s usually the sudden weather changes that catch hikers off guard and often end up becoming rescue situations.

“People get hurt actually on the way down — you get a little tired, your knees, your ankles — everything gets fatigued — you’re not as sharp and you [can] slip on your way down,” he said, adding that most common injuries involved ankles and legs.

In many hiking areas in El Paso, a cellular signal is available, which allows hikers to call 911 if they are in need of help. Guzman said that you will need to give your coordinates to the dispatchers, which you can find by “dropping a pin” on your location on your smartphone and reading out the coordinates.

In case you can’t make a phone call, Guzman advised to stay in one place and flash a light either from your phone or a flashlight, that way when they start searching the area, rescuers will be able to find you.

The rescue team also uses the help of drones, which have both a high resolution and a thermal camera.

“The drone can fly, they can give us a quick search of the area and save us from actually sending random people to random spots to look for people who are actually lost out there,” explained Guzman.

Often times when it’s windy, rescuers cannot rely on drones.

Th rescue missions can also get dangerous for the crew, team members say, so they advise all hikers to prepare accordingly and enjoy the beautiful nature El Paso has to offer — safely.