Spring-Like Temperatures and Windy Conditions Expected in Your 9 Day Forecast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Spring-like weather expected in the coming days due to a high pressure system that will bring in warm and dry conditions into our area.

A high of 73 degrees is expected for your Tuesday afternoon, before we reach 75 degrees by Wednesday.

These above average temperatures will stick with us through Thursday afternoon, before a cold front arrives and dips us back into the upper 60s.

Breezy and windy conditions are expected for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, before a second cold front will arrives Sunday into Monday.

This second storm system will be dropping us nearly 10 degrees and dipping us back into the lower 60s by the start of next week.