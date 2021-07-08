Spreading the message of love and kindness one flower and note at a time

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A young man is challenging the community to be part of the county’s month of Unity and Healing.

Ruben Martinez learned from an early age to give back to his community. He’s an 8th grader at Wiggs Middle School and from the time he can remember he and his mother would show random acts of kindness to others.

One memory Martinez shares is of picking one person in line at their neighborhood Luby’s and paying for their meal. A kind gesture that led him to begin the #ElPasoChallenge two years ago in honor of the victims of the August 3rd mass shooting.

“I challenge you to join the movement and do random acts of kindness from July 3 to August 3,” Martinez posted in a recent FaceBook message. “In remembrance of the victims in the shooting of August 3, 2019”.

Martinez is asking people in the community to perform 23 good deeds or acts of kindness in memory of the 23 lives lost in the shooting. This as we approach the second anniversary of that tragic event.

Setting the example, Martinez started handing out roses and small handwritten notes with uplifting messages to people who were visiting San Jacinto Plaza. The Paso Del Norte Community Foundation is encouraging the community to follow in Martinez’s steps and uplift each other with kindness as part of the County of El Paso’s Month of Unity and Healing.

“I wanted to show people that hate never wins over kindness,” says Martinez. Words of wisdom from one so young that should inspire young and old alike to be kind.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.