EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Friday, officials with the El Paso Sports Commission (EPSC) announced Tony Rodriguez as their new Director of Communications and Events.
Rodriguez, who previously worked in television behind the scenes, brings his years of experience in news and events to the EPSC.
His career spans over two decades in local television where he started off as a tape editor, then photographer, and his most recent position as an assignment manager, according to officials.
