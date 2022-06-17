EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Friday, officials with the El Paso Sports Commission (EPSC) announced Tony Rodriguez as their new Director of Communications and Events.

Rodriguez, who previously worked in television behind the scenes, brings his years of experience in news and events to the EPSC.

His career spans over two decades in local television where he started off as a tape editor, then photographer, and his most recent position as an assignment manager, according to officials.

I have fond memories of my grandparents bringing me to the Coliseum as a kid and now bringing my kids to the Coliseum. I am honored to be able to represent such a fine organization and welcome the citizens of El Paso to the County Coliseum to build their own memories. With strong ties to the El Paso community and in-depth knowledge of media the El Paso Sports Commission is will definitely benefit from his experience. Tony Rodriguez, Director of Communications & Events, El Paso Sports Commission

This is an important building block of the rebuilding process that is happening in the company. Tony has established himself as a superb communicator with a deep understanding of the events we held in the Coliseum. He will not only be handling communications but also bringing support to all of the events we host in our different venues. Omar Ropele, President, El Paso Sports Commission

