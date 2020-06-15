Sporadic T-Mobile outage reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some T-Mobile customers in El Paso may be having a hard time placing or receiving phone calls.

The cell phone carrier is having issues in the El Paso area, according to Downdetector.com, which collects outage reports from users. Some T-Mobile users say they are unable to make calls, while others report no such problems.

TechCrunch is reporting that the outage is only affecting phone calls. Data and text messaging should still be working.

The outage started at about 11 a.m. Monday.

You can check the DownDetector map on its website.

T-Mobile has not publicly commented on the outage.