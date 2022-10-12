EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is hosting multiple spooky events throughout October to celebrate Halloween.

Spooky events are happening all across the sun city this month. Some of these events include ghost tours, events hosted by local libraries, teen-tober, and more. You can find a full list of these events by clicking here: Events (elpasotexas.gov)

“The City of El Paso has a number of Halloween events during October. We’re talking anywhere from trick-or-treating at the recreation centers which incorporates carnivals all the way up to events on the streetcar.” Rick Isaias, Communications Office of El Paso

According to Isaias, all events are open to everyone and there is something for all ages.

“The city has done a really good job of making these events available to our residents where they can feel safer as opposed to having to go door-to-door.” Rick Isaias, Communications Office of El Paso

