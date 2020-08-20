Spirit Halloween hiring for Sales Associates and Store Managers in El Paso

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s not Halloween without Spirit Halloween! The company is hiring for several positions for its El Paso stores. The jobs include Sales Associate and Store Manager.

According to the job description, workers will have to set up merchandise, pack-up, and teardown the seasonal store. Sales Associate jobs are available to those 16-year-old and over and Store Managers must be 21 years old and over.

There’s positions open at several locations throughout the Sun City.

A snapshot of some jobs that are available in El Paso.

The company said that it is taking precautions to protect workers and customers from the coronavirus.

They include, requiring protective face coverings, capacity limits, associate training on disinfecting protocols, and more.

To apply for jobs, click on this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Movies on the Fly

Locomotive locals providing spark to El Paso

Migrant Children Being Detained in Hotels

SWAT responds to barricaded subject in Horizon

Border Crossing Fees

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar represents Texas in DNC Roll Call nomination

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link