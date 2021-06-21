Spectrum adding hundreds of jobs to El Paso with a starting pay of $18 an hour

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More jobs are coming to the Sun City an announcement made today on a large corporation needing to fill hundreds of positions in El Paso.

Spectrum is planning on opening a call center in El Paso with a starting pay of 18 dollars an hour. The company plans to hire for 929 positions including video repair and customer service.

“2023 is when we should have all the position filled but we are really trying to have that completed next year,” said Rolando Rincon, the Vice President of Customer Service. “We are offering a great opportunity for the citizens of El Paso. It’s a great opportunity to join a great company.”

Five hundred jobs will be helping millions of customers with troubleshooting, billing and customer support. The other more than 400 jobs will be dealing with video repair customer service where bilingual representatives would provide over-the-phone support for Spectrum.

Along with the $18 an hour pay, employees would be offered health benefits, a retirement plan, as well as education assistance.

“We’re also focused on U.S. employment. Having internal employees on onshore positions. That’s especially something to be proud of,” said Rincon.

The Sun City’s workforce was one of the things that helps the company make the decision to open the center here.

“El Paso just came in at the top and it wasn’t surprising,” said Rincon.

The announcement came from Spectrum, The Borderplex Alliance, The City of El Paso and El Paso County today.

“We were confident that if you come here, you’re going to want to expand. We have I believe one of the best workforce that I have ever seen. I’ve been able to travel to places across the country. This is a place where people respond,” El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

Back in April 2020, Spectrum had announced it was adding more than 350 jobs at an El Paso sales operations center.

To apply for a job click here.