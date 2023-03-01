EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso is offering specialized orthopedic healthcare access in the Borderland region.

TTP offers a wide range of orthopedic services, ranging from foot disorders to hand surgeries to hip injuries to neuromuscular conditions in both adults and children.

Dr. Adam Adler and his team regularly face cases involving fracture-related complications, deformities, and hardware implant problems from Big Bend, Texas and all the way to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

“I see patients on the worst day of their lives,” said Dr. Adler. “We’re it. We have the only Level I trauma center for 250 miles.” For many of his patients, a four-hour ambulance trip to the nearest Level I center would be deadly.

Officials also stated that TTP El Paso’s proximity with the U.S.- Mexico border allows its specialists to treat on many difficult and unique cases within the border region, reaching patients with injuries rarely seen in other parts of the U.S.

“There are only so many in our Border plex capable of handling these surgeries, and they’re either with or associated with TTUHSC El Paso and TTP El Paso,” remarked Dr. Adler. “And we’re training the next generation to address the critical doctor shortage in West Texas, especially the growing demand for bilingual care. Our residents are more than capable of treating these complex injuries going forward.”

To schedule a consultation with one of TTP El Paso at Alberta’s orthopedic specialists, call 915-215-5400.