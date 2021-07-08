Spaghetti Bowl ramp to reopen Monday after months-long construction closure

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Transportation El Paso said the ramp from I-10 East to U.S. 54 and Juarez will reopen on Monday. The ramp was closed in mid-January.

This construction is part of the I-10 Connect project that extends from I-10 to Loop 375 and provides access to the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA).

Ramp H, or the US 54 and Juarez ramp, will open on Monday with some changes.

According to TxDOT El Paso, the ramp will now have three lanes instead of two and the option to go to Loop 375 from the ramp. Previously, access to Loop 375 was not available from that ramp.

Ramp H on our I-10 Connect Project at the Spaghetti Bowl is opening Monday morning providing access from I-10 East to US 54, Juarez and Loop 375 via I-110. 🙌🏼

The I-10 Connect project is expected to reach completion by the fall. The project includes a full reconstruction of the I-110/U.S. 62 (Paisano Drive) interchange. Exit ramps from US.. 62 to I-110 will be removed.

A total of four new direct connector ramps will be built as part of this $96 million project. The project is intended to make it easier for motorists to use Loop 375 as an alternate route to Interstate 10, which will undergo significant reconstruction in Downtown El Paso, Central El Paso and East El Paso in the coming years.

