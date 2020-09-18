Southwest University Park to host ‘Movie Night at the Ballpark’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Southwest University Park is inviting the community to watch a movie at the ballpark.

Southwest University Park will show the popular animated feature film Despicable Me on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

Officials said that pods are on sale now and that Chihuahuas Season Seat Members will receive a savings with the purchase.

According to officials, the on-field pods accommodate up to four guests and are $40 each. Each pod is 10×10 space in the outfield.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and field pod seating is on a first come, first served basis upon arrival. Officials said that groups with more than four guests will be required to purchase an additional field pod.

Patrons are encouraged to purchase early as space is limited and expected to sell out. Pods can be purchased here.

Southwest University Park Field Rules

Masks are required for entry and during the movie.

Southwest University Park is a clear bag/no bag venue.

Strollers, wagons, or wheeled vehicles will not be permitted on the field with the exception of ADA wheelchairs.

Lawn chairs, stadium seats, stakes, staked umbrellas, or any other hole-causing items are not permitted on the field.

Outside food will not be permitted.

Southwest University Park is a smoke-free facility including e-cigarettes.

For a complete list of Southwest University Park Guidelines, please click here.