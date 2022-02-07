EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Southwest University Park officials announced Monday that the venue will host its 2022 job fair Thursday, February 17 from 4-9:30 p.m. in the WestStar Club at the ballpark.

Hiring managers from Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC, are looking for “qualified, hardworking candidates with great guest service skills” who can work baseball and soccer home games as well as other sporting and non-sporting events in a variety of different positions.

Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games and additional events as needed.

Organizers ask candidates to pre-register at SouthwestUniversityPark.com or via this link.

Southwest University Park is looking to fill the following positions:

Guest Services

Cleaning Crew

Retail

Ushers

Ticket Takers

Cash Room Attendants

Parking Lot Attendants

Facilities and Grounds Crew

Security

Game Day Entertainment Staff

Bark Brigade

Kids Playground Attendants

50/50 Raffle Sellers

Bat Boy/Clubhouse

Additionally, Professional Sports Catering LLC (PSC), the official food and beverage provider for Southwest University Park, will also be conducting a job fair at the same date and time.

PSC is hiring for the following positions:

Cooks

Prep Cooks

Cashiers

Concessions Runners

Restaurant Servers

Restaurant Runners

Banquet Servers

Banquet Runners

Bartenders

Applicants are encouraged to apply online prior to the job fair at: www.compassgroupcareers.com.

